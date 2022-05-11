Warzone best UGR loadout, class setup, and how to unlock the UGR

The UGR was added to Warzone shortly after the launch of Season 3 Pacific in 2022.

This is a Cold War SMG with a competitive Time to Kill (TTK), but with a few downsides that make it tough to use in a practical sense.

Although the UGR hits hard, it’s held back by its small magazine size of 30 (though you can extend it to 36 with a specific magazine attachment).

With that in mind, we recommend sticking to solos or duos if you plan on using this weapon in Warzone, because you’ll likely run out of ammo quickly every time.

How to unlock the UGR in Warzone and Cold War

To unlock the UGR, you need to secure one elimination on an enemy revealed by a Spy Plane, UAV, or Field Mic across 15 different matches.

This can be done in either Warzone or Cold War, so play whichever game you’re more comfortable with.

It’s worth noting you are able to quit out of a Warzone match to still gain progress towards this challenge, making it much easier to obtain.

It’s best to try this one in Plunder since it’s easier to get your hands on a UAV in that match type than in standard battle royale mode.

Warzone best UGR loadout and attachments

Below is our recommended UGR build for Warzone:

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 10.7” Task Force

10.7” Task Force Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Optic: Microflex LED

Microflex LED Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

The build for the UGR is virtually the same as other Cold War SMGs, prioritizing fast aim down sights (ADS) speeds and mobility, while managing some recoil control.

First, start off with the GRU Suppressor Muzzle, giving you sound suppression, vertical recoil control, improved bullet velocity, and better damage range.

This does slightly hurt your ADS speeds, so if this is a major issue for you, swap over to the Sound Suppressor.

Then, equip the Task Force Barrel for improved damage range, bullet velocity, and strafe speed. To enhance your movement speed, we advise utilizing the Tiger Team Spotlight Laser, which is standard for SMG builds.

We also recommend using an Optic such as the Microflex LED, though, you can pick whichever you’re most comfortable with.

Just note that you don’t need a lot of zoom since this should primarily be used up close. Finish the build with the KGB Skeletal Stock for better ADS firing move speed and sprint to fire times.

You’ll notice this build doesn’t include a larger magazine size, which is a major downside overall.

There is one additional Magazine type you can use, the Explosive Flechettes, which boosts the ammo capacity to 36 rounds while dealing explosive damage.

However, this attachment actually hurts your ADS and reload speeds, so we don’t recommend using it, especially since it only gives you 6 more rounds.

Best Warzone UGR class setup, perks, and equipment

Here are the recommended perks and equipment to make the best UGR class setup in Warzone:

Perk 1: Quick Fix (Unlocks at level 42)

Quick Fix (Unlocks at level 42) Perk 2: Tempered (Unlocks at level 1)

Tempered (Unlocks at level 1) Perk 3: Amped (Unlocks at level 1)

Amped (Unlocks at level 1) Secondary: AMP 63 (kill 5 enemies in 20 different matches using pistols)

AMP 63 (kill 5 enemies in 20 different matches using pistols) Lethal: Molotov Cocktail (Unlocks at level 10)

Molotov Cocktail (Unlocks at level 10) Tactical: Stims (Unlocks at level 47)

As always, we recommend using Quick Fix as your first perk so you can immediately begin health regeneration after securing an elimination or applying an armor plate.

Then, we advise using Tempered, which allows you to reach full armor by using only two plates instead of three. This, when combined with Quick Fix can greatly impact gunfights.

Finally, we highly recommend using Amped for your third perk slot, so you can swap to your secondary faster. This is especially useful since the UGR only has 30 rounds by default.

When it comes to your secondary, it’s best to pick up a long-range assault rifle or sniper along the way, but for the purposes of your loadout, we advise the AMP 63, an automatic machine pistol with a fast time to kill.

As for equipment, it’s a good idea to bring Molotov Cocktails with you since they deal a high amount of splash damage.

We also suggest using Stims so you can immediately begin health regeneration with a speed boost, which can also be utilized to reset your health while in the gas.