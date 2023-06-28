Alan Wake, Call of Duty arrive on PlayStation Plus Essential next month, leak suggests

July's PlayStation Plus Essential games have leaked early and will include Alan Wake Remastered and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

That's according to a reliable leak on DealLabs, stating the games will be available from 4th July - 1st August across both PS4 and PS5.

Alan Wake Remastered is particularly noteworthy ahead of the sequel's release on 17th October. Perhaps it'll come to Xbox Game Pass before then too?

Watch on YouTube Alan Wake Remaster: PS5 vs Xbox Series X/S Compared to Xbox 360 Original!

The remastered version of the game was released in 2021 across both PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as PC and Switch. Gameplay remains identical, but it makes significant improvements to the visuals.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was released back in 2020. It's set in the early 1980s and takes place between Call of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: Black Ops 2.

It's also a little ironic to see a Call of Duty game head up PS Plus alongside the FTC court case against Microsoft attempting to acquire Activision Blizzard.

The third game reportedly coming to the Essential tier is Endling: Extinction is Forever, the 2022 game about a mother fox protecting her cubs.

These games will replace Jurassic World Evolution 2, Trek to Yomi, and NBA 2K23 from June.

Meanwhile, Stray, BioShock and Borderlands are all leaving PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in July.

We'll update this article once next month's games are officially confirmed.