Jurassic World Evolution 2 headlines June's PlayStation Plus Essential games

Alongside Trek to Yomi and NBA 2K23.

Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Sony has revealed June's line-up of PlayStation Plus Essential titles, which this time around look an awful lot like Jurassic World Evolution 2, Trek to Yomi, and NBA 2K23.

Starting with Jurassic World Evolution 2 (PS4, PS5), it's the sequel to Frontier Development's decent if unremarkable 2018 theme park management sim, in which the genre's usual selection of rides and amusements are switched out in favour of rather more deadly attractions. It's a bit of an underwhelming follow-up, but it does offer a couple of improvements, including larger maps, more diverse biomes, and a new Chaos Theory mode revisiting key movie moments.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 launch trailer.

Trek to Yomi (PS4, PS5), meanwhile, comes from Shadow Warrior studio Flying Wild Hog, and takes players on an striking black-and-white adventure inspired by cinema's classic samurai tales. In more practical terms, it blends side-scrolling platforming with sword combat - a mixture that didn't quite grab Eurogamer's Robert Purchese when he took a look last year.

Trek to Yomi gameplay trailer.

And finally! NBA 2K23 (PS4, PS5), which is basketball.

NBA 2K23 first look trailer

All the above will be available to PlayStation Plus members as part of their subscriptions from next Tuesday, 6th June, and will need to claimed before 3rd July. May's PlayStation Plus Essential games remain available until the big switch over next week, so you've still got time to grab GRID Legends, Chivalry 2, and Descenders if you haven't done so already.

