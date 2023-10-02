If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Trek to Yomi and more leave Xbox Game Pass later this month

Trek to Yomi and more leave Game Pass later this month.
Image credit: Flying Wild Hog
Victoria Kennedy
Six games are set to leave Xbox Game Pass in the next two weeks, including Trek to Yomi.

Want to know more about Trek to Yomi? Well, let me quickly samurai-se it for you. In Trek to Yomi, which is set in Japan during the Edo period, players take on the role of a young warrior named Hiroki. Hiroki will have to face the "forces of evil" as he tries to make amends for failing to protect his village from a brutal onslaught.

The Black-and-white samurai curio is set to leave the service on 16th October, so if you were interested in taking up your sword and having a go for yourself, but hadn't managed to get round to it yet, this is a little reminder to snap it up while you can.

Here's our Aoife giving Trek to Yomi a whirl.

Also set to leave Game Pass on 16th October is the rather endearing Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion. This top-down Zelda-alike charmed our Donlan when he played it last year. In fact, he called it a "wonderful game", and one that was both "witty" and "playful".

Four other games will also be making their exit from the service on the 16th October. These are The Legend of Tianding, Eville, Shenzhen I/O and Overwhelm.

As always, if you want to keep playing any of these games after they leave Game Pass, you'll need to purchase them. On the plus side, Game Pass subscribers get a 20 percent discount.

Games leaving Game Pass on 16th October, 2023
Image credit: Microsoft/Eurogamer

For everything else Game Pass, you can check out our handy guide detailing the many games available through Microsoft's subscription service here.

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

