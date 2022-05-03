Xbox reveals May's upcoming Game Pass titles

Xbox has detailed the new games that will be making their way onto Games Pass over the coming month.

From today (3rd May), subscribers will be able to have a go of Loot River, via Cloud, console and PC. This dungeon crawling action roguelike combines "tense, real-time combat with spatial block-shifting" and players will have the chance to explore "procedurally generated labyrinths" while casting spell and besting the world's "abominations".

Then, on 5th May, users will be able to dive into the black and white vistas of Trek to Yomi (Cloud, Console, and PC), as well as Citizen Sleeper (Cloud, Console, and PC).

Want to know more about Trek to Yomi? Well, let me quickly samurai-se it for you. In Trek to Yomi, which is set in Japan during the Edo period, players will take on the role of a young warrior named Hiroki. Hiroki will have to face the "forces of evil" as he tries to make amends for failing to protect his village from a brutal onslaught.

Then the 10th of May will see yet more additions coming to Game Pass, namely Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC), Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (Cloud, Console, and PC) and This War of Mine: Final Cut (Cloud, Console, and PC).

Finally, on 12th May, players can find a new way to break the ice, thanks to the arrival of hockey sim NHL 22 (console only).

As with every month, as new games come to the service, others must bid us adieu.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - The Definitive Edition (Cloud and Console) will be leaving Game Pass on 10th May.

Then, on 15th May, the following games will also be leaving the service: