This War of Mine: Final Cut heading to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in May

Developer 11 Bit Studios' acclaimed survival game This War of Mine is heading to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Game Pass on 10th May in its enhanced and expanded Final Cut form.

This War of Mine: Final Cut, if you're unfamiliar, first launch for PC in 2019, building on the critically lauded core game's often harrowing side-scrolling survival action with a range of additions and improvements to mark its fifth anniversary.

These additions - which will all feature in the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Game Pass versions of Final Cut - include 4K visuals and a corresponding UI upgrade, remastered versions of the original game's locations, the addition of new locations from This War of Mine's Stories DLC, a new classic scenario, a new character, plus new quests and events unfolding within the newly added Stories areas.

Watch on YouTube This War of Mine: Final Cut - PC Trailer.

While This War of Mine: Final Cut bundles together the acclaimed base game and all the free DLC it's received since launch, it won't include the three-episode Stories DLC which brings a new narrative focus to the core survival experience, recounting the tales of specific characters all attempting to live their lives in the same war-torn city.

Those wanting to play Stories' narrative-focused episodes will either need to purchase the DLC separately alongside the Final Cut or pick up 11 Bit's This War of Mine: Complete Edition bundle. The studio hasn't yet formally announce pricing for any of this, but a new Xbox Store listing puts the Final Cut at £16.74, while the Complete Edition is priced at £22.49.

This War of Mine: Final Cut, Complete Edition, and Stories will come to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on 10th May, and Final Cut will be available on Game Pass at the same time.