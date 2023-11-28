Take-Two and 2K sued over in-game currency in yearly sports series

Take-Two Interactive and 2K Games are facing a class-action lawsuit over the removal of purchased in-game currencies from accounts when a game's online features are taken offline.

The lawsuit was filed by J.A., a minor, and his mother, acting as his representative and next friend, to the federal court of Northern District of California on 17th November.

In the lawsuit, Take-Two and 2K's annual sports franchises NBA 2K, WWE 2K, and PGA Tour 2K are named for offering in-game upgrades which require in-game (virtual) currency. The virtual currency can be bought with real-world money.

However, when 2K retires the server of one of the installments, any currency purchased within that game which hasn't been used yet is removed from the player's account with no way to transfer it to another game.

The lawsuit alleges this counts as civil theft and conversion, as the currency was purchased with money and therefore Take-Two is no longer entitled to it. The companies are also accused of unfair business practices, due to the fact their virtual currency can be "destroyed at 2K Games' whim" - something allegedly not explained at the time of purchase.

The lawsuit seeks a trial by jury and "equitable non-monetary and monetary relief" for anyone whose in-game currency was removed by 2K from their account from 17th November, 2019 onwards.

Eurogamer has contacted 2K for comment.