This month's Humble Choice contains Unpacking

Humble has announced the line-up of games for Humble Choice this month, which includes our 2021 game of the year Unpacking - and a bit of something for everyone.

Other titles we recommend checking out from Humble Choice's November games are the retro-inspired sci-fi shooter Prodeus and spaceship salvaging simulator Hardspace Shipbreaker.

We crowned Unpacking our game of the year in 2021 for its human storytelling and satisfying puzzles of tidying things up. In her Unpacking review, Malindy Hetfield called the game a "calm and tactile little sim" which also allows players "personal expression and finding fun in what's literally just stuff".

Hardspace: Shipbreaker, as Edwin discovered, takes a similar approach to Unpacking in allowing players to discover the value, monetary and cultural, of the spaceships they dismantle. We equally enjoyed Prodeus from last year, which Rick Lane boldly called "the best shooter outright since Doom Eternal" in his review.

WWE 2K23 is this year's rendition of 2K's franchised wrestling series. Friends vs Friends is a curious PvP shooter combined with deckbuilding which also released earlier this year. The Legend of Tianding is a side-scrolling beat-em-up from the Taiwanese indie scene about local folk hero Liao Tianding.

If you're looking for more horror after last month's Humble Bundle, SCP: Secret Files contains an anthology of cases from the SCP Foundation for players to puzzle through and explore. Rounding off this month's bundle is Souldiers, a Metroidvania with "crunchy" Soulslike combat.

Five percent of November's Humble Choice subscriptions, which cost £8.99 per month, will be donated to Child's Play, an organisation which delivers therapeutic games and technology to pediatric hospitals.