Here's what's leaving Xbox Game Pass this month

Xbox recently updated its Game Pass page, revealing three games that will be leaving the service soon.

Shredders, Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered and Hardspace: Shipbreaker will all be removed from the Game Pass catalogue in the next two weeks.

If you want to keep playing any of these games once they have left the service, you will need to purchase them. Game Pass members will get a 20 percent discount.

NI NO KUNI | Now Available on XBOX Here's how Ni No Kuni looks on Xbox.

Shredders is a snowboarding-based game, which sees players sliding and grinding (or falling, if you are anything like me) their way down a collection of snow covered courses.

Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered, meanwhile, is a rather gorgeous RPG from Level-5. You can read Eurogamer's original Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch review here, where Oli Welsh called it "comfortably padded with fun side-quests and challenging monster bounty hunts".

"Seldom has a console role-player been so perfectly paced, or side-stepped the onset of ennui with such sure footing," Oli wrote in 2013.

Last, but not least, we have Hardspace: Shipbreaker. Eurogamer contributor Edwin Evans-Thirlwell took a look at Blackbird Interactive's first-person spaceship laser-cutting game back in 2020. You can read more about it in our Hardspace: Shipbreaker preview here.

As for what is coming to Game Pass soon, Xbox has a game preview for Lightyear Frontier highlighted, as well as MLB The Show 24, Diablo 4, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes and Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2.

Diablo 4 will be arriving on Xbox Game Pass on 28th March, marking the first Activision Blizzard game for the service following Microsoft's studio acquisition last year. We will likely hear more about which other games will be joining the service this month soon, so stay tuned.

In the meantime, you can check out Eurogamer's handy Game Pass guide here, which covers all the games coming and going from the service.