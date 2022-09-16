Everything announced for Xbox Game Pass this week

It's been a blockbuster week thanks to Tokyo Game Show 2022 and showcases from the likes of Nintendo and Sony.

With so many announcements, it's easy to get lost in what's already out and what's available when.

Here's a quick reminder of everything new that was announced for Game Pass this week.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: Were Nintendo Direct and PlayStation State of Play a disappointment?.

Previously a PS5 and PC exclusive, Deathloop will be joining Game Pass on 20th September. The game will also be receiving a major update with new enemies and an extended ending.

Watch on YouTube Deathloop – Official Xbox launch trailer.

Plenty of indie games are joining the library, as reported by Matt Wales during the ID@Xbox showcase. Metal: Hellsinger, which received a Recommended review from us, You Suck at Parking and Amazing Cultivation Simulator are all playable now on Game Pass.

Other indies from the ID@Xbox showcase which are coming to Game Pass this month include SpiderHeck (22nd), Moonscars (27th) and Valheim (29th). In October, Eville and Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed will be added on 11th and 18th respectively.

That's not all for indies however. Let's Build A Zoo has just been confirmed on Game Pass, and will be available on 29th September. Norco joins the service on 20th October, and Saturnalia will launch a week later on 27th October.

Watch on YouTube NORCO Accolades | Coming Soon to Xbox and PlayStation.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey was made available on Game Pass yesterday, following the huge amount of information Ubisoft revealed during Ubisoft Forward last week on everything planned for the future of Assassin's Creed.

The Ni No Kuni series was announced for Game Pass too as remastered editions. The first game, Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch, is already playable and sequel Ni No Kuni: Revenant Kingdom is expected to arrive some time next year.

For fans of fighting games, both Guilty Gear Strive and BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle were announced for Game Pass and are set to launch in spring 2023.

An updated version of GoldenEye 007 was announced this week and confirmed to be launching on Game Pass by developer Rare. A date has not been announced yet, but is said to be coming soon".

Watch on YouTube GoldenEye 007 – Xbox Game Pass Reveal Trailer.

Other titles announced for Game Pass without release dates mentioned include Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, The Big Con, The Walking Dead: The Final Season, Homestead Arcana and Rainbow Billy.

If you want a complete list of every game that's available on Xbox Game Pass or need to check what's leaving the library this month, you can read our extensive guide written by Matthew Reynolds.