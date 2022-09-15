If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Deathloop lands on Xbox next Tuesday

Full circle.
News by Ishraq Subhan
Deathloop is officially launching on Xbox and Game Pass next Tuesday.

The first-person single-player shooter, developed by Arkane Lyon, first released this time last year as a PlayStation 5 exclusive (as well as on PC).

The exclusivity raised eyebrows since the game's publisher, Bethesda Softworks, was acquired by Microsoft earlier that year.

This official confirmation comes as an advertisement for the game appeared on the Xbox dashboard yesterday.

Deathloop receieved Eurogamer's coveted Essential badge when it was reviewed by Edwin last year.

Edwin praised the timeloop shooter for perfecting the game mechanics of the Dishonored series, as well as the more contemporary setting.

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think he’s really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

