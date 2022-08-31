PlayStation Plus additions for September include Deathloop, Assassin's Creed, Sly Cooper and more

Sony has revealed all the games hitting PlayStation Plus in September.

As leaked earlier today, Need for Speed Heat, Toem, and Granblue Fantasy Versus will all be available as free monthly games for PS Plus Essential subscribers.

However, there's even more coming to the PS Plus Catalogue for Extra and Premium subscribers.

Watch on YouTube Deathloop – Protect the Loop Trailer

First up is PS5 console exclusive Deathloop from Arkane Lyon. The roguelike first person shooter released last September for both Sony's console and on PC.

Is this a sign that one year after release will indicate when a game hits PS Plus? Or is the game also due for an Xbox release soon now that Microsoft has acquired Bethesda?

A number of PS4 games will also be added to the PS Plus Catalogue.

They are: Assassin's Creed Origins, Watch Dogs 2, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition, Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show, Rayman Legends, and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition.

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX and Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 5 will be available across PS4 and PS5.

— PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 31, 2022

Lastly, new classic games will be added for Premium subscribers.

They are: Syphon Filter 2 (PS1), The Sly Collection (PS3), Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time (PS3), Bentley's Hackpack (PS3), Toy Story 3 (PSP), Kingdom of Paradise (PSP).

For the full breakdown, check out the PlayStation Blog.