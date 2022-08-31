If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

September’s PS Plus Essential games have leaked

Need for Speed! Toem! Granblue Fantasy!
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on
Need for Speed Heat screenshot of a car

September's PS Plus Essential games will be Need for Speed Heat, Toem, and Granblue Fantasy Versus.

That's according to reliable source Dealabs, who routinely leaks the games in advance.

Need for Speed Heat was the 2019 entry to the series and the last to be developed by Ghost Games before being handed back to original developer Criterion.

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Breaking Newscast: Sony reluctantly raises PS5 price, but knows it can get away with it

Photography game Toem was released last year and features a gorgeous black and white cartoon aesthetic. Donlan gave it an Essential in his Toem review, describing it as a cheerful modern classic.

Lastly, Granblue Fantasy Versus was released by fighting game masters Arc System Works in 2020.

These new additions mean now is your last chance to pick up August's games: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 , Yakuza: Like A Dragon and Little Nightmares.

For a list of games available across all PS Plus tiers, check out our guide.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch