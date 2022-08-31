September’s PS Plus Essential games have leaked

September's PS Plus Essential games will be Need for Speed Heat, Toem, and Granblue Fantasy Versus.

That's according to reliable source Dealabs, who routinely leaks the games in advance.

Need for Speed Heat was the 2019 entry to the series and the last to be developed by Ghost Games before being handed back to original developer Criterion.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Breaking Newscast: Sony reluctantly raises PS5 price, but knows it can get away with it

Photography game Toem was released last year and features a gorgeous black and white cartoon aesthetic. Donlan gave it an Essential in his Toem review, describing it as a cheerful modern classic.

Lastly, Granblue Fantasy Versus was released by fighting game masters Arc System Works in 2020.

These new additions mean now is your last chance to pick up August's games: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 , Yakuza: Like A Dragon and Little Nightmares.

For a list of games available across all PS Plus tiers, check out our guide.