PlayStation Plus Essential lineup for August has leaked

As regular as clockwork, Dealabs has leaked the upcoming PS Plus lineup for August.

The three titles reportedly coming to the PlayStation's new look Essential tier are Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 (PS4/5), Yakuza: Like A Dragon (PS4/5) and Little Nightmares (PS4).

Dealabs has consistently posted the correct PlayStation Plus titles in advance of Sony's formal announcement each month this year.

As for the titles coming our way, well, Digital Foundry's John Linneman had this to say about Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 on its release: "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 is one of the best games of the year and it's my personal favourite release from Activision across the entire console generation". High praise indeed!

Meanwhile, even though Malindy did not award Yakuza: Like a Dragon a Eurogamer badge on its release, she did praise the game's "impressive JRPG makeover".

As a side note, we recently got to see a little peak at Yakuza 8, with Like a Dragon's Ichiban Kasuga sporting a new do for the upcoming release.

Last on the list (but by no means least on the list) is Little Nightmares, which Eurogamer did give a Recommended badge to. Edwin called it a "masterpiece of meat and malice" that can be "swiftly consumed but with a lingering aftertaste".

We'll update when Sony makes this list official.