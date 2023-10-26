Newscast: Xbox Partner Preview showcase discussed
Alan Wake! Solid Snake! Like A Dragon: Animal Crossing!
This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we discuss this week's Xbox Partner Preview showcase, which featured around a dozen intriguing titles coming to Microsoft's console in the near-ish future.
Tomorrow's Alan Wake 2 got a final airing and it looks just as creepy as we'd have hoped. Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth has an Animal Crossing mode, and Liv in particular is delighted. Oh and Still Wakes The Deep - the spooky game from Everybody's Gone To The Rapture set on a Scottish oil rig, looks great.
Opinion is a little more mixed on Metal Gear Solid Green Triangle: Snake Eater, with the visual style critiqued by some quarters of the internet today. Joining me to discuss the rest are Eurogamer's Ed Nightingale, Victoria Kennedy and Liv Ngan.