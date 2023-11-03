If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Newscast: What we want in Mario Kart 9

Character power-ups? Course creator?

Mario sits in his Mario Kart kart and punches the sky in celebration.
Image credit: Nintendo / Eurogamer
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we share our warp pipe dreams for Mario Kart 9, as the final wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC gets its release date.

Nintendo has elongated the lifespan of its Wii U Mario Kart creation to last the entirety of the Switch era - and now we've reached the point where pretty much every track from the series worth playing has been crammed inside. So what's next, if Nintendo can't simply go bigger? Fresh ideas are needed, we feel.

When will the Mario Kart series get a course creator? Is this the time - so that Nintendo can hand over some creative control to the community, and run the game as more of a live service platform? How about changes to the game's characters, with special abilities to make different racers feel unique? And what about the idea of turning Mario Kart into more of a Nintendo Kart, with additional crossover franchises? Joining me to discuss are Eurogamer's Ed Nightingale, Victoria Kennedy and Liv Ngan.

Newscast: What we want in Mario Kart 9.Watch on YouTube
Prefer to listen elsewhere? Find us on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Audible and Spotify.

