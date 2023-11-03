This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we share our warp pipe dreams for Mario Kart 9, as the final wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC gets its release date.

Nintendo has elongated the lifespan of its Wii U Mario Kart creation to last the entirety of the Switch era - and now we've reached the point where pretty much every track from the series worth playing has been crammed inside. So what's next, if Nintendo can't simply go bigger? Fresh ideas are needed, we feel.

When will the Mario Kart series get a course creator? Is this the time - so that Nintendo can hand over some creative control to the community, and run the game as more of a live service platform? How about changes to the game's characters, with special abilities to make different racers feel unique? And what about the idea of turning Mario Kart into more of a Nintendo Kart, with additional crossover franchises? Joining me to discuss are Eurogamer's Ed Nightingale, Victoria Kennedy and Liv Ngan.

Newscast: What we want in Mario Kart 9.