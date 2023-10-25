If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Konami's Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake gets first gameplay trailer

Also features "in-engine" footage.

A shot from Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater's trailer showing a mud-smeared Naked Snake stalking through the jungle.
Image credit: Konami
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

If you've been eagerly awaiting fresh news on Konami's Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake (or perhaps apprehensively awaiting, given how things are going elsewhere), you're in luck: first gameplay has now been shared as part of the latest Xbox Partner Preview showcase.

Announced back in May, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (as the remake is officially known) retains the 2004 original's story - which follows Naked Snake on an operation deep within the Soviet jungle, some 31 years before the events of Metal Gear - as well as its voice cast.

Beyond that, Konami is promising a variety of modern-day upgrades, including improved visuals - the remake is being developed in Unreal Engine 5 - as well as evolved gameplay and a "seamless user experience", whatever that means.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater in-engine trailer.

Konami's newly released trailer (as seen above) offers a "first in-engine look" at Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, combining snatches of stealthy gameplay with plenty of lingering environmental shots. I am a big fan of the frog.

Development on Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is being handled by Konami's internal Konami Digital Entertainment studio with assistance from Virtuos (Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima is not involved). There's no hint of a release date yet, but it'll be available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC when it eventually arrives.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

