Konami's Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake gets first gameplay trailer

If you've been eagerly awaiting fresh news on Konami's Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake (or perhaps apprehensively awaiting, given how things are going elsewhere), you're in luck: first gameplay has now been shared as part of the latest Xbox Partner Preview showcase.

Announced back in May, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (as the remake is officially known) retains the 2004 original's story - which follows Naked Snake on an operation deep within the Soviet jungle, some 31 years before the events of Metal Gear - as well as its voice cast.

Beyond that, Konami is promising a variety of modern-day upgrades, including improved visuals - the remake is being developed in Unreal Engine 5 - as well as evolved gameplay and a "seamless user experience", whatever that means.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater in-engine trailer.

Konami's newly released trailer (as seen above) offers a "first in-engine look" at Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, combining snatches of stealthy gameplay with plenty of lingering environmental shots. I am a big fan of the frog.

Development on Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is being handled by Konami's internal Konami Digital Entertainment studio with assistance from Virtuos (Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima is not involved). There's no hint of a release date yet, but it'll be available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC when it eventually arrives.