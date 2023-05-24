MGS3 remake Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater announced

The Metal Gear Solid 3 remake is real, and is named Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

Announced by Konami during tonight's PlayStation Showcase, the game is headed to PlayStation 5, PC and Xbox Series X/S with no sign of platform exclusivity.

A teaser trailer for the remake showed a long pan through a jungle filled with various creatures, ending in the area's true alpha predator: Snake himself. Here it is to watch:

In a press release, Konami calls the remake a "faithful remake" of Metal Gear Solid 3, as originally released in 2004 for the PS2. The game's original voice cast is included - though it's not made clear here whether this will mean re-recorded dialogue or audio files which have been reused.

Konami also announced a Metal Gear Solid retro collection, titled the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1. This will feature the first three Metal Gear Solid games - Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty (HD Collection version) and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. These will launch this autumn.

The fact this collection is labelled "Vol. 1" seems to suggest we may see more classic Metal Gear Solid games in future.

Finally, Konami has published a message from the game's development team - which of course does not include original Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima.

"We thank you and sincerely appreciate your continuous support," the message reads. "Currently, the development team are working together to create an environment where fans can experience and enjoy the Metal Gear series on the latest platforms.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater screenshots.

"We are remaking Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, one of the most beloved instalments of the Metal Gear series, revealing the origin story of Snake, as Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. We are working hard for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater to be a faithful recreation of the original story and game design, while evolving the gameplay with stunning visuals and a seamless user experience.

"Simultaneously, we will deliver the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection series, the most complete compilation that celebrates the 35th anniversary of the series. The Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection allows fans to play the games as they were, as first released on the latest platforms.

"We hope you will enjoy the METAL GEAR series on the latest platforms."

Tonight's confirmation comes as no surprise - various details of the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake had previously been leaked.