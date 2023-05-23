Metal Gear Solid 3 remake reportedly real and getting a multi-platform release

The long-rumoured Metal Gear Solid 3 remake is real and getting a multi-platform release on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC according to a new report by Windows Central.

A Metal Gear Solid 3 remake was first rumoured in October 2021, when it was claimed Virtuos, a studio primarily known for its porting work, had been handed the development reins by Konami. The project has popped up intermittently since then, albeit never officially confirmed, and now Windows Central's Jez Corden says he's been able to "hard-confirm" it's real.

Corden also lends credence to a recent report by Insider Gaming, which claimed the remake would be a multi-platform release, contrary to speculation Sony might have snaffled it up as a PlayStation exclusive. According to Corden, the remake will indeed be coming to Xbox and PC alongside PlayStation, "despite a marketing deal".

Talk of a "marketing deal" does, of course, make claims the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake is set for its unveiling during this week's PlayStation Showcase even more likely, but all will be revealed when things get underway tomorrow, 24th May, at 9pm BST.

Hideo Kojima's critically acclaimed Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater initially released for PlayStation 2 back in 2004, and would eventually find its way to PlayStation 3, Vita, Xbox 360, and 3DS. It serves as a prequel to the original Metal Gear, following FOX operative Naked Snake on a Cold War espionage mission through the Soviet jungle circa 1964.

If reports of a Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake prove accurate, it'll be the second major Konami franchise to be revived after the publisher confirmed the existence of its long-rumoured Silent Hill 2 remake at the end of last year.