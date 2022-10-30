If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

This mysteriously deleted video suggests the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake may be announced at The Game Awards

Morse Gear.
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

It looks like the long-rumoured Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake may be announced at the upcoming The Game Awards.

The news comes via a now-deleted video that reportedly popped up on Chinese studio Virtuos' YouTube channel earlier today.

You can never delete something quicker than someone can save a copy of it, though; Virtuos' video - regardless of whether it had been published intentionally or otherwise - is now doing the rounds, and has Metal Gear fans speculating that the remake may soon be formally confirmed.

Let's play Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater - Late to the Party.

It looks as though the teaser - which seems to be getting scrubbed as quickly as it's being reuploaded - includes Morse code for the phrase "December 8, 1964". 8th December is when the awards are set to be broadcast, whilst 1964 is the year in which Snake Eater is set (thanks, MP1st).

More interestingly still, this strange video kerfuffle coincides with the recent release of a recruitment video in which Virtuos shares "a day in the life of Virtuos Montreal". Within the video, an artist can be seen with The Art of Metal Gear Solid coyly on display on the side.

This all comes a year after a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 was first reported to be in the works, with Konami reportedly handing development to Virtuos Studios.

ICYMI, actor Oscar Isaac has revealed that he's still "hopeful" that the long-awaited Metal Gear Solid movie will happen.

In a recent interview about his upcoming graphic novel, Isaac was asked for an update about the movie, and kindly obliged, albeit without offering any firm information about the film's progress.

"We want it to happen," said Isaac. "Be excited. What's the script? What's the story? What's the take? [...] But hopeful that comes to fruition because there's so much potential for that.

"It's an incredible game. It's my favourite," he confirmed.

