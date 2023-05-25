If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

What's behind the Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater name?

It's a triangle, no?

Metal Gear Solid Delta.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

At yesterday's PlayStation Showcase, the long-rumoured (and leaked) Metal Gear Solid 3 remake was revealed.

Or, to give it it's new full name: Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater. Let's just call it Delta shall we?

What exactly does that Delta mean? We have an official response.

Watch on YouTube
Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater's announcement trailer.

"The Delta symbol (Δ) was chosen because its meaning fits the concept of the remake project," the official Metal Gear account tweeted.

"Delta means 'change' or 'difference' without changing structure."

That explains this being a "faithful remake" which retains the original story and its voice cast, but offer newly-improved visuals, evolved gameplay and a "seamless user experience".

Plus, as one fan pointed out in response, the delta symbol is a triangle, with three points. And this is Metal Gear Solid 3.

Another fan had a more snarky reply: "So by change you mean without 'A HIDEO KOJIMA GAME'?!!"

Expectations are certainly high for this one, even without original creator Hideo Kojima involved. And judging by the handful of screenshots released, the level design seems authentic to the original.

It's not exactly a search-friendly name though, is it?

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.
First screenshots of the Snake Eater remake.

For more from last night, here's everything else shown during Sony's PlayStation Showcase.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch