Metal Gear Solid 3 voice actor teases Snake Eater remake

Metal Gear Solid voice actor and vocalist, Donna Burke, has Metal Gear fans once again hoping that a Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake may be on the way.

Burke shared a photo of herself at work today and three simple words - "recording in progress" - but it's the accompanying photo of herself that's garnered the most attention:

Recording in progress! pic.twitter.com/k3WiFL4V6d — Donna Burke ドナ・バーク (@TheDonnaBurke) April 15, 2023

Further tweets, in which Burke writes, "nothing beats working with good people. Nothing. Thanks for today Mason Lieberman (director) and Yusuke Mori (engineer) and Tomomi Ura (EA)", have also set tongues wagging, as eagle-eyed fans are convinced that the accompanying photographs include a sheet of the lyrics from Snake Eater's main theme (thanks, PlayStation Lifestyle):

Donna burke is working on the new version of the classic " Snake Eater " theme for the long awaited remake of METAL GEAR SOLID 3

Donna burke is working on the new version of the classic " Snake Eater " theme for the long awaited remake of METAL GEAR SOLID 3

In one of the images you can see a sheet of the lyrics on the table that contains the theme of METAL GEAR SOLID 3 Snake Eater. https://t.co/vJK3A1SQf8 pic.twitter.com/yuSOzNnHl5 — ZONEX ❗️ (@zxSOLIDxSNAKEzx) April 15, 2023

We already know that a) Konami is firmly on the remake train, and b) the publisher is as leaky as a colander at the moment, but without official confirmation from the Japanese firm, all we can do for now is once again chalk this up as a rumour. Given Burke's tweets have yet to be taken down just yet, however, I'd say this is a delicious and very intentional tease. We'll keep you posted, though, as always.

Actor Oscar Isaac recently revealed that he's still "hopeful" that the long-awaited Metal Gear Solid movie will happen.

In an interview about his then-upcoming graphic novel, Isaac was asked for an update about the movie, and kindly obliged, albeit without offering any firm information about the film's progress.

"We want it to happen," said Isaac. "Be excited. What's the script? What's the story? What's the take? [...] But hopeful that comes to fruition because there's so much potential for that."

"It's an incredible game. It's my favourite," he confirmed.