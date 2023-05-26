If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 also includes Metal Gear 1 and 2

Phantom pain.

Metal Gear Solid Delta.
Earlier this week, Konami revealed not only the existence of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater - a remake of the series' third game - but also the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1.

This collection will include the first three Metal Gear Solid games - Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (both HD Collection versions), and will launch in the autumn.

However, the Konami website for the collection includes a blank space with "stay tuned for more information", which the PlayStation Store has revealed will be Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

It's unclear if there are multiple additions on the way, as well as these two games.

Konami Metal Gear Solid Collection website
The blank space in question.

It means this new collection is essentially a re-release of the HD Collection released in 2011 on PS3 and Xbox 360.

The blank space could also allude to extra content: artwork, interviews, soundtracks and more. Please Konami, don't include NFTs.

What's more, this new collection is titled Vol.1, implying a Vol.2 is on the way. What might that include?

Perhaps the obvious answer is Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots to continue the Solid Snake storyline, as well as Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain and its mini-prequel Ground Zeroes - although these two are already playable on PS5 via backwards compatibility with PS4.

Another suggestion would be Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, the PSP game that acts as a continuation of the Big Boss story from Snake Eater. It would certainly make sense ahead of the Delta remake.

I'd love, though, if Konami went a little leftfield. Perhaps the card-based PSP games could be included? A remaster of Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance from PlatinumGames? Or even the return of Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes from the GameCube?

Which Metal Gear games do you want to see in the collection?

Topics in this article

Comments
