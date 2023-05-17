Sony announces PlayStation Showcase to air next week

Sony will broadcast its next PlayStation Showcase next Wednesday, 24th May.

Viewers can watch on YouTube and Twitch from 9pm UK time.

The show will last for an hour and focus on PlayStation 5 and PS VR2 games from PlayStation Studios, third-party partners, and indie creators from around the world.

Watch on YouTube Sony's Final Fantasy 16 State of Play

The announcement was made on the PlayStation Blog.

It's likely this will be Sony's big summer announcement showcase, so hopefully we'll see some big reveals - I'm looking at you Spider-Man 2.

This also means Sony jumps ahead of both Microsoft and Summer Games Fest.

Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase will take place on Sunday 11th June at 6pm UK time, followed by an in-depth look at Starfield afterwards.

That's just after the Summer Game Fest, which begins on Thursday 8th June at 8pm UK time.

What are you hoping to see at Sony's showcase?