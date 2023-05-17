If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sony announces PlayStation Showcase to air next week

Summer season starts.

News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Sony will broadcast its next PlayStation Showcase next Wednesday, 24th May.

Viewers can watch on YouTube and Twitch from 9pm UK time.

The show will last for an hour and focus on PlayStation 5 and PS VR2 games from PlayStation Studios, third-party partners, and indie creators from around the world.

Sony's Final Fantasy 16 State of Play

The announcement was made on the PlayStation Blog.

It's likely this will be Sony's big summer announcement showcase, so hopefully we'll see some big reveals - I'm looking at you Spider-Man 2.

This also means Sony jumps ahead of both Microsoft and Summer Games Fest.

Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase will take place on Sunday 11th June at 6pm UK time, followed by an in-depth look at Starfield afterwards.

That's just after the Summer Game Fest, which begins on Thursday 8th June at 8pm UK time.

What are you hoping to see at Sony's showcase?

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

PlayStation, PlayStation VR2, PS5 and

About the Author
Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

