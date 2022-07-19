Here's a first look at Yakuza 8

Here's a first look at Yakuza 8Don't let me dragon.
New footage has given us all a first little sneaky peak at Yakuza 8.
Shared by Famitsu, mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura recently uploaded a video in which he visited Sega's development headquarters.
His tour of the studio is interesting enough, but what has caught most people's attention is that within this video we also get our first look at Ichiban Kasuga (Like a Dragon's protagonist), Koichi Adachi and Yu Nanba in Yakuza 8. You can check it out for yourself below.
According to the publication, Yakuza 8 will take us all into a brand-new town on its release. Other than that, though, details are still fairly thin on the ground. We don't even have a release window as yet. I really hope we get more karaoke though... those tunes are gold!
新作『龍が如く8』の未公開映像が格闘家・朝倉未来のYouTubeでチラ見せ。朝倉未来もゲーム内に出演決定！— ファミ通.com (@famitsu) July 19, 2022
『龍が如く8』の詳細発表前に異例の形で映像公開。映像にはナンバや足立さんらしき姿も。春日一番はアフロではなく、後ろで髪を縛った姿に!?
https://t.co/IZ6sEZI2dR pic.twitter.com/wREvVsRS2v
While you wait for more Yakuza 8 news, however, you can take a spin at the series' previous releases through Xbox Game Pass. Yakuzas 0, Kiwami and Kiwami 2 (all cloud, console, and PC) were readded onto the service earlier this month.
Meanwhile, late last year, Yakuza creator Toshihiro Nagoshi announced his departure from Sega to join Chinese company NetEase.
