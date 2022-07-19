If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Here's a first look at Yakuza 8

Don't let me dragon.
New footage has given us all a first little sneaky peak at Yakuza 8.

Shared by Famitsu, mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura recently uploaded a video in which he visited Sega's development headquarters.

His tour of the studio is interesting enough, but what has caught most people's attention is that within this video we also get our first look at Ichiban Kasuga (Like a Dragon's protagonist), Koichi Adachi and Yu Nanba in Yakuza 8. You can check it out for yourself below.

Yakuza 8 footage out in the wild.

According to the publication, Yakuza 8 will take us all into a brand-new town on its release. Other than that, though, details are still fairly thin on the ground. We don't even have a release window as yet. I really hope we get more karaoke though... those tunes are gold!

While you wait for more Yakuza 8 news, however, you can take a spin at the series' previous releases through Xbox Game Pass. Yakuzas 0, Kiwami and Kiwami 2 (all cloud, console, and PC) were readded onto the service earlier this month.

Meanwhile, late last year, Yakuza creator Toshihiro Nagoshi announced his departure from Sega to join Chinese company NetEase.

