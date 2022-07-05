Yakuza and Peppa Pig headline upcoming Xbox Game Pass releases

Microsoft has announced the next batch of games making their way onto Xbox Game Pass this month, and they include the return of several Yakuza titles and a certain Miss Peppa Pig.

From today, subscribers will be able to get their hands on Last Call BBS (PC), as well as Yakuzas 0, Kiwami and Kiwami 2 (all cloud, console, and PC).

The next wave of releases will come to us on 7th July, when DJMax Respect 5 (cloud, console, and PC), Matchpoint: Tennis Championships (cloud, console, and PC) and Road 96 (cloud, console, and PC) join the service.

Then on 14th July, we will be able to get stuck into Escape Academy (console and PC), Overwhelm (PC), PowerWash Simulator (cloud, console, and PC), and family favourites My Friend Peppa Pig (cloud, console, and PC) and Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (cloud, console, and PC).

Towards the end of last month, Renovation simulator House Flipper also quietly dropped on Xbox Game Pass.

As well as all this, there are also perks to be had for Game Pass subscribers. These include a Robo Rabbit Costume for Fall Guys (available now), a Supercharge Pack featuring 10 players rated 80 or above for FIFA 22 (also available now), and the Pass Tense Rocket Warthog Bundle for Halo Infinite (coming 13th July).

Meanwhile, on 15th July, the following games will be leaving the service:

Atomicrops (cloud, console, and PC)

Carrion (cloud, console, and PC)

Children of Morta (cloud, console, and PC)

Cris Tales (cloud, console, and PC)

Lethal League Blaze (cloud, console, and PC)

For a complete list of everything on the service, see our Xbox Game Pass games list page.