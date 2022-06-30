If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Renovation sim House Flipper quietly drops on Xbox Game Pass

Flipping bargain.
News by Ishraq Subhan
Renovation simulator House Flipper appears to have quietly dropped on Xbox Game Pass.

First spotted on the XboxSeriesX subreddit, the game was listed on the "Recently added" selection despite no official announcement by Microsoft.

The official store page for the game on Xbox confirms that the game is indeed on Game Pass.

The indie sim was first released on PC back in 2018 before being ported over to last-gen consoles in 2020.

Players are first tasked with earning some cash by doing handywork before buying your first property and renovating it before well, flipping it for a profit.

If simulators take your fancy, this one looks more entertaining than most.

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think he’s really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

