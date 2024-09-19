Shrek's home sprayable in PowerWash Simulator next month

The Shrek DLC heading to PowerWash Simulator now has a release date: 10th October.

Developer FuturLab announced the swamp-squirting DLC last month, with a broad release of autumn.

Now we have a firm release date - across PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch - as well as details of which fairytale environments we'll soon be spraying down.

Players will be tasked with bringing the world of Shrek back to its former glory by washing the kingdom clean after a smattering of glittery gloop.

Naturally that begins with Shrek's Swamp, but moves to key locations from across the films: the city of Duloc, Fairy Godmother's Potion Factory, Dragon's Lair, and Hansel's Honeymoon Hideaway.

Messages will also be received from familiar faces. As with the rest of the game, the Shrek campaign is playable with a friend in co-op or up to six players in free play.

The Shrek Special Pack will cost £6.50 ($7.99/€7.99) when it launches on 10th October.

The DLC follows other paid packs like the Alice’s Adventures Special Pack, Warhammer 40,000 Special Pack, and SpongeBob SquarePants Special Pack. Others, like the Final Fantasy 7 and Tomb Raider packs, are free-to-play.

Back in April, FuturLab announced PowerWash Simulator had reached 12 million players.