Eight Yakuza games coming to PlayStation Plus in 2022

Starting in August.
News by Victoria Kennedy News reporter
Published on

Sony has announced its plans to bring eight Yakuza titles to its new look PlayStation Plus service this year.

These will be Yakuza 0, 3, 4, 5, 6, Kiwami, Kiwami 2 and Like a Dragon.

These games will be available to Extra and Premium users, with the first of the titles arriving next month.

Meanwhile, Yakuza: Like a Dragon is also coming to the service through the PlayStation’s Essential tier next month, as well.

These games are also available through Xbox Games Pass, with Yakuza 0, Kiwami and Kiwami 2 all making their return in July.

Also earlier this month, we got a sneaky and very brief peek at Yakuza 8. Here, we got to see Like a Dragon's Ichiban Kasuga upcoming look, which includes a new hairdo.

And, while you wait for these Yakuza titles to make their way onto the service, you can find the full list of games available via the various PlayStation Plus catalogues via our full PlayStation Plus guide.

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

