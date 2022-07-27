Eight Yakuza games coming to PlayStation Plus in 2022

Eight Yakuza games coming to PlayStation Plus in 2022Starting in August.
Sony has announced its plans to bring eight Yakuza titles to its new look PlayStation Plus service this year.
These will be Yakuza 0, 3, 4, 5, 6, Kiwami, Kiwami 2 and Like a Dragon.
These games will be available to Extra and Premium users, with the first of the titles arriving next month.
Meanwhile, Yakuza: Like a Dragon is also coming to the service through the PlayStation’s Essential tier next month, as well.
8 Yakuza games are coming to PlayStation Plus in 2022, with first titles becoming available in August.— PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 27, 2022
Full details: https://t.co/xHmKZCmOsm pic.twitter.com/IdQWb8Zoii
These games are also available through Xbox Games Pass, with Yakuza 0, Kiwami and Kiwami 2 all making their return in July.
Also earlier this month, we got a sneaky and very brief peek at Yakuza 8. Here, we got to see Like a Dragon's Ichiban Kasuga upcoming look, which includes a new hairdo.
And, while you wait for these Yakuza titles to make their way onto the service, you can find the full list of games available via the various PlayStation Plus catalogues via our full PlayStation Plus guide.
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.