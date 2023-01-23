If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising announced for PS5, PS4 and PC, has a Fall Guys-inspired mode

Battle royally.

Wesley Yin-Poole avatar
News by Wesley Yin-Poole Deputy Editorial Director
Published on
Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising
Cygames

Anime fighting game Granblue Fantasy: Versus gets a sequel this year and it's got a few surprising additions.

Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising is due out at some point in 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam, publisher Cygames announced. The developer is, once again, Arc System Works.

Granblue Fantasy Versus is a 2D fighting game spin-off from the hugely popular Japanese role-playing game Granblue Fantasy. It launched worldwide in 2020 on PlayStation 4.

This sequel has a number of new features, including more playable characters and stages, as well as a new story mode that includes all the chapters from Granblue Fantasy Versus. Crucially, rollback netcode and crossplay between all platforms is confirmed. Here's the debut trailer:

Watch on YouTube
Here's the reveal trailer for Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising.

Elsewhere, there's a new online lobby island and multiplayer party games that look heavily-inspired by Fall Guys. Grand Bruise Legends is described as a "topsy-turvy battle royale mode" with loads of mini-games. Check it out in the trailer below.

Watch on YouTube
And here's a trailer for Grand Bruise Legends mode.

Comments
Eurogamer.net Merch