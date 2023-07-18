Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Here's July's next wave of Xbox Game Pass games

Venba! Toem! Maquette! More!

Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Microsoft has announced the next wave of games coming to its Xbox Game Pass service.

From today, 18th July, subscribers will be able to get their hands on Techtonica, Toem and The Cave.

Tomorrow then sees the arrival of recursive puzzle-adventure Maquette, which we called an "admirable debut effort" in Eurogamer's review last year.

A little trailer for Venba, coming day one to Game Pass.Watch on YouTube

The rest of the month sees Figment 2: Creed Valley and The Wandering Village coming to Game Pass on 20th July, Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem arriving on 25th July and Venba arriving on 31st July. Liv Ngan recently took part in a preview for Venba, where they called it a "taster of Tamil culture that will leave you wanting more".

Celeste will then round off this latest wave, rejoining Game Pass on 1st August.

Here is all that information again as a handy list:

18th July:

  • Techtonica (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Toem (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • The Cave (Cloud and Console)

19th July:

  • Maquette (Console and PC)

20th July:

  • Figment 2: Creed Valley (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • The Wandering Village (Cloud, Console, and PC)

25th July:

  • Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S)

31st July:

  • Venba (Console and PC)

1st August:

  • Celeste (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Celeste rejoins Game Pass on 1st August.

As always, the arrival of these new games means that others will be leaving Game Pass. The following titles will be leaving the service on 31st July:

  • Dreamscaper (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Expeditions: Rome (PC)
  • Marvel's Avengers (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • The Ascent (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Two Point Campus (Cloud, Console, and PC)

If you want to keep playing any of these games after they leave Game Pass, you'll need to purchase them. On the plus side, Game Pass subscribers get a 20 percent discount.

For everything else Game Pass, you can check out our handy guide detailing the many games available through Microsoft's subscription service here.

