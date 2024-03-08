Ubisoft's Watch Dogs the latest game series to get the movie treatment

Watch Dogs, Ubisoft's open-world sci-fi hacker series, is reportedly the latest in an ever-growing list of video games to get the live-action movie treatment, with Talk to Me actor Sophie Wilde said to be in talks to star.

That's according to Deadline, which reports the Watch Dogs movie will be helmed by director Mathieu Turi (who's currently adapting A Plague Tale for television), working from a screenplay by Christie LeBlanc - the writer behind Netflix's 2021 French sci-fi thriller Oxygen.

The Watch Dogs movie is in development at New Regency Productions but, beyond word of Talk to Me actor Sophie Wilde's potential involvement and the rather obvious note from Deadline that it'll be "set within the universe of Ubisoft's" series, details are limited.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Newscast: Will Pokémon Legends: Z-A be a Switch 2 launch title?Watch on YouTube

Watch Dogs is perhaps an unusual choice for a movie adaptation given the series has failed to establish much of a personality, or make much of a critical impact, across its three series outings. Its most recent entry, Watch Dogs: Legion, arrived in 2022, with Eurogamer calling it a "bleak and buggy retread of Ubisoft's formula" and a "characterless slog".

Still, it's far from the only Ubisoft adaptation in the works; Netflix is currently developing a live-action Assassin's Creed series, a movie version of Tom Clancy's The Division, as well as animated adaptations of Splinter Cell and Far Cry. The streaming service also recently confirmed a second season of last year's enormously entertaining Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix - a sort of bloodthirsty, alternate-universe orgy of Ubisoft properties - is on the way.