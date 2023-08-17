Deathloop leaving PlayStation Plus next month
Chicory, Watch Dogs, and more also gone.
Deathloop will leave Sony's PS Plus service next month, along with seven other games.
The Bethesda game will therefore leave the service a year after it joined, and two years after it was first released. The game also launched on Game Pass last year, where it will remain across both Xbox Series X/S and PC.
PlayStation owners have until 19th September to break the loop.
Seven other games will also leave on 19th September, including the two Watch Dogs games and the wonderful Chicory: A Colorful Tale.
Those games in full:
- Deathloop
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Watch Dogs
- Watch Dogs 2
- Nidhogg 2
- Through the Darkest of Times: a historical resistance strategy game
- Death end re;Quest 2
Sony is yet to announce its PS Plus lineup for September, but its monthly games for August are Dreams, PGA Tour 2K23, and Death's Door.
For Extra and Premium subscribers, the likes of Sea of Stars, Moving Out 2, Lost Judgement, and Destiny 2 expansion The Witch Queen are all available this month.