Deathloop leaving PlayStation Plus next month

Chicory, Watch Dogs, and more also gone.

Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Deathloop will leave Sony's PS Plus service next month, along with seven other games.

The Bethesda game will therefore leave the service a year after it joined, and two years after it was first released. The game also launched on Game Pass last year, where it will remain across both Xbox Series X/S and PC.

PlayStation owners have until 19th September to break the loop.

Deathloop PS5 trailer

Seven other games will also leave on 19th September, including the two Watch Dogs games and the wonderful Chicory: A Colorful Tale.

Those games in full:

  • Deathloop
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
  • Watch Dogs
  • Watch Dogs 2
  • Nidhogg 2
  • Through the Darkest of Times: a historical resistance strategy game
  • Death end re;Quest 2

List of games leaving PS Plus in September from PSN
The games leaving PS Plus next month. | Image credit: Sony

Sony is yet to announce its PS Plus lineup for September, but its monthly games for August are Dreams, PGA Tour 2K23, and Death's Door.

For Extra and Premium subscribers, the likes of Sea of Stars, Moving Out 2, Lost Judgement, and Destiny 2 expansion The Witch Queen are all available this month.

