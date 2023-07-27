PlayStation Plus August games include Dreams

Sony has named its offering of games available to all PlayStation Plus members for the month of August.

The selection is headlined by Dreams, Sony's own mini-game creation toolkit built by LittleBigPlanet studio Media Molecule, updates for which are now being wound down.

Dreams becoming available in PlayStation Plus will give you access to Media Molecule's latest game Tren, released inside of Dreams. Sony describes it as "a nostalgic adventure that puts you in the driving seat of a remarkable toy train" in a coming-of-age tale meant to reflect the power of play.

Golf game PGA Tour 2K23 is also being teed up for you to try, as is top indie Death's Door.

"Beautiful, rhythmic, inventive and funny, Titan Souls developer Acid Nerve has delivered one of the best Zelda-likes in some time," our Chris Tapsell wrote in Eurogamer's Death's Door review.

These titles will be available from Tuesday 1st August until Monday 4th September for all PlayStation Plus subscribers across Essential, Extra and Premium tiers.

July's trio of games - Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Alan Wake Remastered and Endling - Extinction is Forever - are still available for a few days, until Monday 31st July.

For more on Sony's offerings, see Eurogamer's PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra and Premium games guide.