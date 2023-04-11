Media Molecule to discontinue Dreams live support in September

Media Molecule is set to discontinue live support for its game-making Dreams after 1st September 2023.

The "difficult decision" has been made as it shifts focus to "an exciting new project", according to a new blog post.

Players will still be able to play, create and share Dreams with others, but no new updates will be released, or game events like DreamsCom, All Hallows' Dreams or the Impy awards. The game will remain available for purchase after 1st September.

Watch on YouTube Top 5 Best PSVR Dreams VR Games You Should Play Right Now! - Ian's VR Corner Goes To The IMPY Awards

"We're incredibly proud of the work we've done in developing Dreams... and we are endlessly grateful to the community for their belief and continuous contributions since launch," reads the post.

"We know this won't be an easy message for everyone to hear, and it's certainly not been an easy decision - Dreams has been a special project for Media Molecule and helping this burgeoning community of game developers, tinkerers, creatives, collaborators and dreamers grow and express themselves remains one of the best things we've ever done. Thank you for being part of it with us - we look forward to you joining us on our next adventure."

Until September, Media Molecule will continue to support the game with updates, including the "much anticipated Tren", a "significant improvement to animation", and the last Create mode update.

A message from Media Molecule regarding the upcoming server migration and live service support for Dreams.https://t.co/XAIHZyB025 pic.twitter.com/eBRTG52zFg — Media Molecule (@mediamolecule) April 11, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The blog post also details a server migration that will take place in late May. However, due to the complexity of the migration, not all features will be compatible. Those changes are listed in full in the post.

Further, all Dreams on the new server will be limited to 5GB.

So what's next for Media Molecule? An FAQ on the post states: "Media Molecule will continue to work on bringing joyful, playful, innovative experiences to players around the world. We're currently working on a new project that we're not ready to talk about at this stage, but stay tuned for more information in the future."

It also confirms: "Media Molecule is working on a new project. We are not ready to talk about this yet, we can confirm that it is not Dreams 2, or the Dreams IP."

Back in 2020, ex-Eurogamer editor Martin Robinson chatted to Media Molecule's Alex Evans and Mark Healey about the game's launch and its future.

It's also interesting timing as Epic increases its metaverse possibilities in Fortnite and ex-GTA producer Leslie Benzies is developing the game platform Everywhere.