Dreams PC, PlayStation 5 ports reportedly canned

PC and PlayStation 5 versions of game creation platform Dreams were previously in development, it's been claimed.

During a recent livestream (thanks, wccftech), industry insider Lance McDonald discussed unannounced plans to bring Dreams, released for PS4 in 2020, to both PC and PS5 - and that versions of these projects were near-complete.

Back in 2020, Eurogamer was told by developer Media Molecule that Dreams already ran on PS5, though this version was part of the studio simply "exploring" the hardware. Separately, Eurogamer had heard of the game's PC port being in development, alongside other Sony projects that have released on PC over the years.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Was Kojima the saviour of PlayStation's State of Play?Watch on YouTube

McDonald said that the game's PS5 version would have supported ray-tracing, while its PC port would have obviously featured mouse and keyboard support.

But these plans to bring Dreams to PC and PS5 are no longer happening, McDonald continued, with the decision made alongside Media Molecule's layoffs last year.

Around 15-20 percent of the studio were lost in October, with the company blaming "significant strategic changes during the past year, including shifting our focus from Dreams to our new project".

Live support for Dreams was previously discontinued on 1st September.

Eurogamer has contacted PlayStation for comment.

"Dreams actually already runs on PlayStation 5 - there you go, that's the scoop," Media Molecule's Alex Evans told Eurogamer previously. "But that's just us being devs and exploring. I'd be lying to you if I said we weren't going to explore, but there's literally zero plans at the moment."

Media Molecule is yet to reveal what its new project will be.

PlayStation previously said it had more than 10 new live-service games set to launch over the coming years, although some are now taking longer than first planned.