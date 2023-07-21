Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Sign up for a free trial and get ad-free browsing and exclusive content. Use code "Eurogamer1" at checkout.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

This Horizon Forbidden West fan art created in Dreams is rather glorious

Faro and Ball.

Image credit: Media Molecule / @MartinNebelong
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

An artist has recreated locations from Horizon Forbidden West in Dreams.

Media Molecule's Dreams has long been a canvas for some truly awe-inspiring creations, with tributes to everything from TV adaptations and films to games such as Metal Gear Solid popping up on the PlayStation game creation system.

Now, one artist has used the platform to show their admiration for another PlayStation exclusive - that of Horizon Forbidden West.

Horizon Forbidden West cinematic trailer.

Spotted by GamesRadar, this particular collection of Dreams fan art comes from artist Martin Nebelong, and shows their version of Aloy in recreated versions of Forbidden West locations. This includes areas such as inside one of its Cauldrons.

While this project clearly does not depict the full game as released last year, it is nonetheless a rather spectacular homage to an already very pretty game.

Sharing footage of their art on Twitter, the creator called Dreams the "most powerful UGC platform" as it "allows the artist's expression to show in a way that is very difficult to achieve with other tools".

Given the results, which you can see below, they may have a point. Meanwhile, for those keen to see even more, here is the link to Nebelong's Dreams experience.

Elsewhere in Horizon Forbidden West news, earlier this month it was revealed that Guerilla considered cutting flying from the game, because it wasn't sure the PlayStation 4 hardware could support it.

At the same time, the developer affirmed that it will be "continuing Horizon for a long while." This will include the upcoming Netflix adaptation, its new co-op-focused online project and a third game focused on Aloy.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch