Sony announces next batch of PlayStation Plus games for August

Sony has announced the next round of games joining its PlayStation Plus subscription service this month.

The additions include two games that will be joining day one: Sea of Stars and Moving Out 2. Of course, Sony's first party games still won't join the service at launch but these two follow Stray and Tchia as day one third-party releases.

Sea of Stars (29th August) is developer Sabotage's take on a classic RPG, while Moving Out 2 (15th August) is a wild furniture-packing game ideal for multiplayer - this sequel introduces online co-op with cross-play enabled.

Sea of Stars PlayStation Demo Now Available!

Destiny 2 expansion The Witch Queen will join as a download-only game requiring the (free-to-play) base game to play. The Witch Queen was 2022's expansion, since followed by Lightfall.

Yakuza spin-off Lost Judgement will be available, as three other Yakuza games leave the service, as well as Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed, Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition, Source of Madness, Cursed to Golf, PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night, Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures, Lawn Mowing Simulator: Landmark Edition, Spellforce 3 Reforced, and Midnight Fight Express.

Media Molecule's Dreams will also be a permanent addition to the service, and not just one of August's Monthly Games.

These games will be available from 15th August for Extra and Premium subscribers.

Premium subscribers will also be able to play three classics: MediEvil: Resurrection, Ape Escape: On The Loose, and Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice.

