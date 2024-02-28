PlayStation Plus games for March announced

Sony has announced its PlayStation Plus games for March.

As previously reported, Sloclap's third-person brawler Sifu will be arriving on the service next month. It will be available on both PlayStation 4 and PS5. Joining it are three other games - or rather, two others plus the Destiny 2: Witch Queen expansion (for which you'll need Destiny 2 in your library to play).

The full list of PlayStation Plus games for March includes:

Sifu (PS4, PS5)

EA Sports F1 23 (PS4, PS5)

Hello Neighbor 2 (PS4, PS5)

Destiny 2: Witch Queen (PS4, PS5)

Each of these games will be available for PlayStation Plus members across all tiers from Tuesday, 5th March. They will remain on the service until Monday, 1st April, and no that is not an April Fool's Day joke.

In Eurogamer's Sifu review, contributor Edwin Evans-Thirlwell praised the game's "scuffles of incredible intensity" and a "bizarre but engaging" campaign.

Meanwhile, Vikki Blake called Destiny 2: The Witch Queen "the killer crescendo players have been longing for" after its release back in 2022.

"More than anything, The Witch Queen is a triumph of storytelling," she wrote in Eurogamer's Destiny 2: The Witch Queen impressions feature . "Bungie's penchant for obfuscation needs no introduction - I have been a committed player for seven of Destiny's almost eight years of existence, and I freely admit I struggle to keep up with its myriad twists and turns - but Destiny's latest expansion dazzles from beginning to end with its smooth combat, sublime voice work, and magnificent environments and mission design."

If you are yet to get your hands on Februrary's PlayStation Plus games, there is still time. Foamstars, the excellent Rollerdrome and Steelrising are all still available on the service if you want to add them to your game library before getting started on next month's batch. These three games will be available until Monday, 4th March.

You can read more on Sony's subscription service in Eurogamer's handy PlayStation Plus guide that covers all the games coming and going.