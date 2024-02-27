First PlayStation Plus Essential game for March leaks

As has become tradition, we have a PS Plus Essential game leak for the month ahead.

According to the ever reliable billbil-kun of Dealabs, who has a track record of being right with these things, next month we will be able to get our hands on the standard edition of Sifu. If you aren't aware, Sifu is a third-person brawler with "tight Kung Fu combat mechanics and cinematic martial arts action". It was released by developer Sloclap back in 2022.

Sifu will be available across all PS Plus tiers from 5th March until 2nd April, billbil-kun says.

Sifu - Death & Aging System Overview | PS5, PS4 Sifu - Death and Aging System Overview for PlayStion 5 and PS4.

In Eurogamer's Sifu review, contributor Edwin Evans-Thirlwell praised the game's "scuffles of incredible intensity" and a "bizarre but engaging" campaign.

"It could take itself a bit less seriously. Certain terrain kills and crowd control sequences recall Jackie Chan's action comedies and sillier beat 'em ups from the PS2 era, but Sloclap never delivers on this comic potential," Edwin wrote.

"The story is ponderous and mechanical, more suffocated than energised by the familiar theme of hatred consuming the hater. A less reverent approach might also have helped the game untangle its own Orientalist worldview and perceive itself not as a solemn curator of East Asian culture but an appreciative tourist, galloping around with a camera."

The full PlayStation Plus lineup will likely be revealed by Sony tomorrow. We will of course keep you updated, so stay tuned for more.

In the meantime, you can read more on Sony's PlayStation Plus subscription service, covering all the games coming and going, here.