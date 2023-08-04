Sifu's last-ever content update comes to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC in September

Acclaimed martial arts adventure Sifu is nearing the end of its journey; developer Sloclap has announced the game will be getting its last-ever content update on 7th September.

Sifu has, of course, been around for a while at this point, having launched for PS5 and PC via the Epic Games Store back in February last year. It made the jump to Xbox and Steam this March, bringing its acclaimed third-person, single-player action - which Eurogamer contributor Edwin Evans-Thirlwell called an "elegant martial arts meditation on temporality and self-possession" in his Recommended review last year - to a whole new audience.

Throughout that time developer Sloclap has steadily expanded and improved on the original experience - which charts a young Kung Fu student's vaguely magical quest for revenge following the murder of his family - releasing a wealth of free content updates, most recently in the form of its Arenas expansion, which added around 10-hours of fresh gameplay nine new locations and "45 merciless challenges spread over five game modes".

Sifu's final content update launches 7th September.

Inevitably though, all good things must come to an end, and Sloclap has now revealed it'll be releasing Sifu's very last content update for most platforms on 7th September, the one exception being Switch, which will recieve the update "at a later date". As for what's included, it promises to 'expand the boundaries' of Arenas mode by "unveiling more unseen locations and introducing ferocious battles against familiar goons, bosses, and unexpected faces."

More specifically, Sifu's Arenas mode will get six new dynamic Arenas when the update lands, alongside 75 new challenging, new modifiers and cheats, plus "film inspired outfits". Additionally, there's talk of "zombie-like enemies, doppelgangers, and interactive environments that will test your reflexes and strategic prowess like never before."

Of course, September's update likely won't be the last we see of Sifu. December brought the news a live-action movie adaptation from John Wick writer Derek Kolstad is in the works.