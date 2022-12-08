If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sifu gets replay editor and more in today's free autumn update

Out now on PC and PlayStation.
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales Reporter
Published on

Sifu's previously teased free autumn update is now here, adding a nifty replay editor to developer Sloclap's acclaimed martial arts adventure on PC and PlayStation.

There's more too, but the replay editor is undoubtedly the star of the show, giving players the tools to turn their favourite takedowns into cinematic mini-masterpieces. There are options to adjust camera placement, for instance, to define lens parameters, choreograph camera movement, and even add effects including slo-mo and speed-ups.

You can get a taste of the tools available in Sloclap's autumn update trailer below.

Away from Sifu's new replay editor, today's update also introduces four new cheats and three new modifiers. These include Free Throw, allowing players to throw enemies at any time, and Vampire, which de-ages players whenever they defeat opponents. There's also Touch of Death, causing enemies to die on the first hit,

Watch on YouTube
Sifu - Autumn Update Trailer.

Rounding out the update are various quality of life improvements - such as the option to reinstate dynamic takedown camera close-ups - plus two new outfits: the Wing Chun outfit, available in dark and light versions, plus the Stunt Double outfit for Deluxe Edition owners. Full patch notes can be found on Sloclap's website..

Today's cinematic blast of an update follows the news last week that Sifu is heading to the big screen in a live-action adaptation from John Wick writer Derek Kolstad.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch