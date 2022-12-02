If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sifu getting live-action movie adaptation from John Wick writer

Described as "John Wick meets M. Night Shyamalan's Old".
Sifu, the acclaimed martial arts adventure from Absolver developer Sloclap, is being turned into live-action movie by John Wick writer Derek Kolstad.

That's according to Deadline, which suggests the movie will retain the same basic kung-fu-infused revenge plot as Sloclap's video game, complete with the twist that its protagonist gets steadily older each time they're resurrected by their magical pendant upon death, despite the world around them staying the same.

Deadline says the movie is being described as "John Wick meets M. Night Shyamalan's Old".

How death and ageing works in Sifu.

Alongside his work on Sifu, Kolstad is currently in post-production for the fourth John Wick film, and is attached to a number of other notable projects, including the recently announced Streets of Rage movie and the animated Splinter Cell series for Netflix.

As for Sifu the game, it earned itself a Eurogamer Recommended badge when it launched in February this year, with contributor Edwin Evans-Thirlwell praising its "scuffles of incredible intensity" and a "bizarre but engaging" campaign.

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net Merch