Physical editions of Sifu on Xbox One and Xbox Series X are out now in Europe, and will be coming later this month for our friends in North America.

To celebrate the launch of acclaimed martial arts adventure Sifu on Xbox and Steam after a year of PlayStation and Epic Games Store exclusivity, Xbox fans can also grab the Vengeance Edition, which includes the game on Xbox One/Xbox Series X, an "exclusive" SteelBook case, The Art of Sifu print artbook, a digital copy of the game's original score, and three lithographs.

Watch on YouTube Sifu - PlayStation 5 vs PC - Digital Foundry Tech Review

"Players who already own the game on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch or PC won't be left out as the Redemption Set collector's box set is already available," the team reminds us. That includes an 8-inch/20cm figurine of the Student, a tenacity pendant, and a 160-page Behind the Art of Sifu developer's diary.

North American fans will be able to pick up the physical editions on Xbox from the 25th April.

As Matt recently reminded us, Sifu's leap to new systems coincides with the launch of a free Arenas expansion for all platforms apart from Switch (which'll get it at a "later date"), promising nine new locations and "45 merciless challenges spread over five game modes". Sloclap reckons Arenas will add around ten more hours of play to the base game's runtime.

Eurogamer contributor Edwin Evans-Thirlwell called Sifu an "elegant martial arts meditation on temporality and self-possession" in his Recommended Sifu review last year, and players who've been patiently waiting for its release on Steam and Xbox will now get chance to see what all the fuss was about.

And if that's not enough Sifu to be getting on with, December brought the news a live-action movie adaptation from John Wick writer Derek Kolstad is currently in the works.