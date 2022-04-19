Streets of Rage movie in development

Sega is eyeing a big-screen outing for its classic side-scrolling beat 'em up series Streets of Rage, Deadline has reported.

A script for the film adaptation has been written by Derek Kolstad, creator and lead writer for the hugely-lucrative John Wick franchise.

Sega is reportedly keen to replicate the film success of its Sonic the Hedgehog series, and has tapped the same production company, dj2 Entertainment, to now work on Streets of Rage too.

dj2 has a number of video game projects currently in different stages of production, with TV adaptions of Life is Strange and Disco Elysium for Amazon Prime Video, plus a version of Hazelight's It Takes Two.

Streets of Rage originally launched for the Sega Mega Drive and spawned a trilogy of sequels. Its most entry, Streets of Rage 4, arrived in 2020 to positive reviews.

There's no word on when we might see Streets of Rage go before cameras - or indeed, land in a cinema near you.

Sonic, meanwhile, will follow his recent second movie with a third entry and a Knuckles TV spin-off.