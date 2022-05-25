Streets of Rage 4 available now for Android and iOS

Get your fists (and I suppose more importantly, your fingers) ready, as Streets of Rage 4 is now available on mobile.

As you'd expect from the Streets of Rage series, the game promises plenty of chaos, with 17 iconic characters and new fighting mechanics included.

Its release on Android and iOS is marked by this brand-new trailer. It's laced with nostalgia, with the perfect synthwave backing track to get your blood pumping. You can check it out for yourself below.

Watch on YouTube Streets of Rage 4 mobile launch trailer.

Those interested can head over to the App Store or to the Google Play store, where is costs £6.99 to download.

Streets of Rage 4 originally launched across consoles back in 2020, with an expansion (Mr. X Nightmare) releasing the following year.

When Eurogamer reviewed Streets of Rage 4, we gave it a rare Essential badge. Martin even went as far as calling it "the best of the bunch".

"For too long I used to think the beat 'em-up genre died a death all those years ago for good reason, and that this was a brand of game best left alone in the 90s. With its improvements, embellishments and above all reverence for the originals, Streets of Rage 4 makes me realise the error of my ways," he wrote.