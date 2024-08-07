Sifu and High on Life lead Humble Choice games this August

Kung-fu roguelite Sifu and comedy shooter High on Life lead the Humble Choice games this August.

Also available is Gotham Knights, the DC universe action-RPG from Batman: Arkham Origins developer WB Games Montréal.

The full list of available Humble Choice games for August are as follows:

Sifu

High on Life

Gotham Knights

DC Universe Infinite (one month free trial)

Blacktail

Astral Ascent

Diluvian Ultra

Universe for Sale

This Means Warp

Sifu, from French developer Sloclap, released back in 2022 to critical acclaim and has since received multiple updates and additions. It's a martial arts roguelite in which its protagonist gradually ages each time they die.

High on Life, meanwhile, was developed by Squanch Games founded by Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland whose involvement was removed following allegations of domestic abuse.

Eurogamer's High on Life review described the game as "a mediocre shooter with an unfunny attitude problem", but it was received positively by fans.

Humble Choice is the monthly subscription service from Humble, which provides a number of games available to own forever. Five percent of every membership fee goes to charity - this month's charity is the World Wildlife Fund.

At the end of last month, Humble's publishing arm Humble Games confirmed a company "restructuring" following reports of staff layoffs.

Humble Bundle is owned by Ziff Davis, who recently acquired Eurogamer parent company Gamer Network.