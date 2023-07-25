Sea of Stars will launch day one on PlayStation Plus, demo out today

Sea of Stars will be joining Sony's PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue (available for all Extra and Premium members) on its release.

The upcoming Chrono Trigger inspired retro RPG from Sabotage Studio will launch on 29th August, when it will also be available on Xbox Game Pass, as well as Switch and PC.

The impending launch of Sea of Stars on PlayStation Plus is notable, as Sony seldom releases games day one on its subscription service. To date, only a handful of other titles have been included as part of PS Plus on their release, such as Stray and Tchia. Meanwhile, the company has said it still won't put new first-party games on PlayStation Plus day one.

Writing of its inclusion on Sony's subscription service, the Sea of Stars team said on the PlayStation Blog it was "extremely excited" to see its game joining the PS Plus Game Catalogue.

"After working on this game that is so dear to us for five years, we're now only a few weeks away from release, and we're happy to share this moment with the PlayStation community," level designer Philippe Dionne wrote.

In addition to this news, the developer also revealed a demo is now available on both PlayStation 5 and PS4.

This demo will feature "areas that will be part of the final game", but will not give away any spoilers for Sea of Stars' main story. Rather, the developer hopes this little slice of the game will allow players to experience the "gameplay systems and mechanics around dungeon crawling and combat."

While it has not been explicitly said, this demo will likely be the same that our Ed previously played on the Nintendo Switch - an experience he called "brilliant", and one with "satisfying" combat.

"Though presented in an isometric perspective, there's a pleasant sense of three dimensions to exploration with characters able to climb up, in and around the environments and leap across gaps for some light platforming," he wrote following his time with the demo.

"We're in something of a golden age of JRPGs at the moment, between remasters like Live A Live and Tactics Ogre, Nintendo's most recent Fire Emblem game, and last year's retro-styled Chained Echoes. And while Final Fantasy 16 is likely to dominate conversations this year, Sea of Stars looks to be unmissable."