Three Yakuza games leaving PlayStation Plus next month

Still time to learn Baka Mitai.

Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Three Yakuza games are among the latest titles to leave Sony's PlayStation Plus subscription service, and will disappear later this month.

The 'Last Chance to Play' collection has been updated with 10 more games set to leave the service on 15th August.

Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2 are the (chronologically) first three games in the series, so if you're looking to make a start on your karaoke minigame journey there's not much time to go.

Yakuza 0 - Kiryu Trailer

Still, if you want more Yakuza, then 3, 4, 5, 6, Like A Dragon, and spin-off Judgment are all still part of the service.

The complete list of games leaving is as follows:

  • Borderlands 3
  • Nidhogg
  • DCL - The Game
  • Yakuza 0
  • Yakuza Kiwami
  • Yakuza Kiwami 2
  • Grip
  • The Crew 2
  • 8-bit Armies
  • Carmageddon: Max Damage

Last week Sony revealed the next batch of games joining the service, including It Takes Two, Undertale, World War Z, The Ascent and more.

PlayStation Plus last chance to play Jul-Aug 2023
Last chance to play! | Image credit: Sony
