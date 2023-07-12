July's PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium line-up includes It Takes Two, Undertale

Sony has revealed its next batch of Game Catalogue additions for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers, which, as of 18th July, will include the likes of It Take Two, World War Z, and The Ascent.

It Takes Two (PS4, PS5) is one of July's big draws, serving up some acclaimed co-op platform action as Cody and May, two parents-turned-toys on the edge of a divorce, must battle against the odds to return to the real-world. The Game Catalogue version includes a Friend's Pass, meaning someone who has the game can invite a friend who doesn't to play for free.

It's joined by Neon Giant's absolutely gorgeous top-down cyberpunk action-shooter RPG The Ascent (PS4, PS5); Saber Interactive's well-received four-play co-op zombie shooter World War Z (PS4, PS5); Toby Fox's cult favourite RPG Undertale (PS4); extreme off-road action in SnowRunner (PS4, PS5), and tactical third-person shooter Sniper Elite 5 (PS4, PS5).

Newscast: Is Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition now a done deal?

The list goes on, though, with Dynasty Warriors 9 (PS4), Samurai Warriors 5 (PS4), post-apocalyptic smash-and-crafter Dysmantle (PS4, PS5), story driven tactics and management game Circus Electrique (PS4), SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (PS4), 2D fighter Melty Blood: Type Lumina (PS4), Fast & Furious (PS4, PS5), Monster Jam Steel Titans (PS4), and My Little Pony (PS4, PS5).

And as for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers, Sony is celebrating the imminent release of the Twisted Metal television adaptation later this month by adding PlayStation 1's Twisted Metal and Twisted Meta; 2 to the Classics catalogue. Those are joined by PlayStation Portable space shooter Gravity Crash Portable, and all are available on both PS4 and PS5.